8 undocumented immigrants detained during smuggling attempt in Encinal

ENCINAL, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities foiled an alleged human smuggling attempt during a traffic stop in Encinal.

The incident happened last Tuesday when an Encinal Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a White Ford F-150 for having the wrong license plate.

While talking with the driver and passenger, the officer noticed seven people in the back trying to hide.

The driver, Jose Roberto Palomo Jr. from Laredo was arrested.

The other people in the truck were found to be from Mexico and Costa Rica.

They were turned over to Border Patrol processing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.