Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Border Patrol agents shut down stash house, 15 individuals detained

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling ring as part of a joint effort with other members of law enforcement.

It happened last Tuesday when a welfare check was performed on a house that may have possibly been used as a stash house.

Air support officials advised agents that several people were seen coming in and out of a house and into the neighborhood.

Agents detained 15 undocumented immigrants who were all taken in for processing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide
Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Fatal accident reported on Mines Road, police say
Update: Two brothers killed in accident on Mines Road, police say
Laredo Police launch homicide investigation after man dies of stabbing
29-year-old fatally stabbed in west Laredo, police say
KGNS On Your Side: Discreet business operation shut down by the City of Laredo following multiple violations

Latest News

8 undocumented immigrants detained during smuggling attempt in Encinal
8 undocumented immigrants detained during smuggling attempt in Encinal
6a newscast recording
Border Patrol agents shut down stash house, 15 individuals detained
New report indicates need for mental health support for officers
Laredo City Council to discuss new police chief during Tuesday’s meeting
6a newscast recording
Man charged with money launder after authorities find $41K during traffic stop