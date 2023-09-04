Border Patrol agents shut down stash house, 15 individuals detained

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled an alleged human smuggling ring as part of a joint effort with other members of law enforcement.

It happened last Tuesday when a welfare check was performed on a house that may have possibly been used as a stash house.

Air support officials advised agents that several people were seen coming in and out of a house and into the neighborhood.

Agents detained 15 undocumented immigrants who were all taken in for processing.

