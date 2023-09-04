Councilmember discusses selection of new Laredo Police Chief

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - The search for a new top cop for the Laredo Police Department is almost at an end.

In roughly 24 hours, Laredo City Manager, Joseph Neeb is expected to name the new police chief.

Andy Harvey, Tom Whitten, Manuel Maciel, Ricardo Gonzalez, and Miguel Rodriguez are all in the running for the police chief position.

Councilmember Dr. Tyler King said that although the city manager has a tough decision to make, it has to be his choice.

“It is Mr. Neeb’s job to pick who he thinks he is the best for the current moment that we are in, and to make sure that he builds his team, and I ask him to pick who he thinks is best, not who he thinks that we want him to pick,’ said Dr. King. “In my opinion, the police chief is his guy and not our guy, not as council members.”

The new police chief will be selected on Tuesday during Laredo’s City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m.

