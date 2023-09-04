Drunk drivers in Texas will now have to pay child support if they kill parent or guardian

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s Labor Day weekend and while some celebrate with cookouts and adult beverages, it’s important that if you plan on drinking to think twice before you get behind the wheel.

A new law in Texas that took effect this weekend is implementing strict penalties for those convicted of intoxication manslaughter.

The new law requires convicted drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a child’s parent or guardian.

House Bill 393 went into effect on Sept. 1.

According to the law, the offender will be expected to make those payments until the child is 18 or until the child graduates from high school.

Texas state law defines intoxication manslaughter as a person operating a motor vehicle in a public place that includes an aircraft, watercraft, or an amusement ride and their intoxication causes the death of another by accident.

Sergeant Erick Estrada with the Texas Department of Public Safety said that as of now the state continues to report high numbers of drunk drivers on the road.

“Just to give you some contexts last year we had over 1,200 accidents due to drinking and driving statewide. Our goal is to get as many drunk drivers off the streets,” said Estrada.

Governor Greg Abbott signed the bill in June.

The law states that if someone is unable to pay the restitution because they are incarcerated, they are expected to make payments no later than the first anniversary of the date of their release.

DPS Troopers along with other law enforcement agencies increase their surveillance and patrolling of roads during Labor Day weekend thanks to funds provided by TxDOT.

