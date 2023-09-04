Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo Family is grieving after two young men lost their lives in a car accident on Mines Road Friday morning.

The accident was reported at around 8 a.m. near Mines Road and Pinto Valle.

In an exclusive interview, family members say they were shocked to hear the tragic news.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler exiting a nearby warehouse.

The driver of the vehicle was heading north and was unable to react in time.

The car went under the tractor trailer and came to a stop near a tree.

Abraham Perez Celadon, 21, and his brother 18-year-old Cristian Perez Celedon were identified as the victims in the crash.

Their cousin Estella Razo said she was going to school when she heard about the bad news.

“My cousin had called me saying she had received some news from my mom, and I hadn’t seen my mom’s message texting me that my cousins had an accident,” said Razo. “When I heard that, I started crying. My teacher, he pulled me out of the classroom and asked me what was wrong. I told him that my cousins had an accident, and I threw myself on the ground and started crying hysterically. I got put into an office to verify my cousin’s death. I called my mom, and I was like mom what is wrong? Tell me this isn’t true please tell me this isn’t true. I didn’t hear a word from my mom, and she started crying. And in the background, I could hear everyone crying. That’s when I knew something wasn’t right.”

Razo adds she was close to her cousins since they lived with her family.

She said their mother lives in Nuevo Laredo and cannot cross into the United States.

The family said they are trying to help her come to the United States on a humanitarian visa but so far, they have been unsuccessful.

