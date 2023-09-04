Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out

By Lisely Garza
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A Laredo Family is grieving after two young men lost their lives in a car accident on Mines Road Friday morning.

The accident was reported at around 8 a.m. near Mines Road and Pinto Valle.

In an exclusive interview, family members say they were shocked to hear the tragic news.

The crash involved an 18-wheeler exiting a nearby warehouse.

The driver of the vehicle was heading north and was unable to react in time.

The car went under the tractor trailer and came to a stop near a tree.

Abraham Perez Celadon, 21, and his brother 18-year-old Cristian Perez Celedon were identified as the victims in the crash.

Their cousin Estella Razo said she was going to school when she heard about the bad news.

“My cousin had called me saying she had received some news from my mom, and I hadn’t seen my mom’s message texting me that my cousins had an accident,” said Razo. “When I heard that, I started crying. My teacher, he pulled me out of the classroom and asked me what was wrong. I told him that my cousins had an accident, and I threw myself on the ground and started crying hysterically. I got put into an office to verify my cousin’s death. I called my mom, and I was like mom what is wrong? Tell me this isn’t true please tell me this isn’t true. I didn’t hear a word from my mom, and she started crying. And in the background, I could hear everyone crying. That’s when I knew something wasn’t right.”

Razo adds she was close to her cousins since they lived with her family.

She said their mother lives in Nuevo Laredo and cannot cross into the United States.

The family said they are trying to help her come to the United States on a humanitarian visa but so far, they have been unsuccessful.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide
Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide
Fatal accident reported on Mines Road, police say
Update: Two brothers killed in accident on Mines Road, police say
Laredo Police launch homicide investigation after man dies of stabbing
29-year-old fatally stabbed in west Laredo, police say
KGNS On Your Side: Discreet business operation shut down by the City of Laredo following multiple violations
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Man charged with money launder after authorities find $41K during traffic stop
Man charged with money launder after authorities find $41K during traffic stop
10p newscast recording
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Policía confirma quinto homicidio del año junto a víctima y supuesto acusado
Policía confirma quinto homicidio del año junto a víctima y supuesto acusado
Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide
Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide