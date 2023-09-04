Shop Local
Laredo City Council to discuss new police chief during Tuesday’s meeting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department could soon see a new chief sometime this week.

Last week, the candidates for the position gathered for a meet and greet with the public.

The following day, they had formal interviews with city council.

The pool of candidates was found by the recruitment company Strategic Government Resources, (SGR).

Doug Thomas the president of SGR said the council and company were looking at several qualities when hiring the next chief.

“In the profile, there’s a whole section called ‘ideal attributes,’ so I won’t go through all that, so basically, what I can tell you is that the search committee focused on what they viewed as a commitment to public safety and outreach to the community,” said Thomas. “Recognizing that you are a border community, along the Mexican border, and so that brings a dynamic relationship with a variety of other federal and state agencies, also brings a variety different type of crime components that the chief and the department have to deal with, in terms of auto thefts and fentanyl.”

The candidates came from an original pool of 31 people.

City council could name Laredo’s Police Chief During Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

SGR was also the same firm that the city used when they hired Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb.

