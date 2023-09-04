Shop Local
Laredo College offering engineering and technology program

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Laredo students looking to go into a career in engineering or technology will have an opportunity to learn some skills through a new type of course.

Laredo College is offering its engineering technology course that will teach students how to apply engineering in the workforce with hands-on experience.

Students will learn about manufacturing, power electronics, as well as survey engineering.

Dr. Alfonso Hinojosa, the director of engineering at Laredo College said students will be able to receive certificates as they continue the course.

“It’s going to be an associate’s degree, an associates of applied science within Laredo College,” said Dr. Hinojosa. “It’s going to be an applied science in engineering but within those coursework’s you’ll be able to earn certificates so essentially the certificates will be considered like milestones within the degree plan so there’s gonna be two certificates a person can obtain as they are completing their overall degree.”

Students who are interested in the course can contact the engineering department at Laredo College.

