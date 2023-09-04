Laredo College offering free business training, courses with available grants

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two opportunities available to small business owners are providing free training for their employees.

Businesses with less than 100 employees can enroll in free training courses under the Skills for Small Business Grant.

That grant allows employees to register for Laredo College trainings offering professional development. The grant can pay up to $1,800 for new employees and $900 for existing employees per contract.

Another grant available is the Skills Development Fund, which employers can request customized training for.

A press release states that, “With this grant funding, Laredo College can customize training specifically for employers. For example, if our qualified employer requests Warehouse Safety, Laredo College can customize the training to meet that specific employer’s request. Customized trainings include programs such as Dental Assistant, Patient Care Technicians, Safety courses, OSHA, Logistics Associate/Technology, and many more!”

The Laredo College Workforce Development Center says they can help employers throughout the process.

“Through the Skills Development Fund and the Skills for Small Business grants, Laredo College can provide employers with these necessary trainings and workshops at no cost upon meeting eligibility and becoming approved by the Texas Workforce Commission. The Workforce Development Center screens the employers, submits the application on behalf of the employer and communicates directly with the state to process this opportunity.”

Information for the Skills for Small Business Grant can be found here while the Skills Development Fund information can be found here.

