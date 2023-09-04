Laredo Mayor discusses renovations to Columbia Solidarity Bridge

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some much-needed changes could be coming to Laredo port of entry.

Since Laredo is considered to be the number one inland port, city leaders say it’s time to renovate and expand the Columbia Solidarity Bridge.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said the changes are vital for both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

He says the increase in lanes will be of great help to those using the bridge to cross in either direction.

“It’s important for Laredo to have access on all of the front to different states we have two states that are neighbors with Laredo. It’s important to have these bridges pare in any of the fronts to Mexico,” said Dr. Trevino.

Dr. Trevino adds that some of the renovations will be made to the lanes.

Leaders of the Mexican State of Nuevo Leon have already met with Laredo officials to discuss the next steps.

The changes will take place as soon as both parties come to an agreement.

