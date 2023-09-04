Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo Mayor discusses renovations to Columbia Solidarity Bridge

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Some much-needed changes could be coming to Laredo port of entry.

Since Laredo is considered to be the number one inland port, city leaders say it’s time to renovate and expand the Columbia Solidarity Bridge.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said the changes are vital for both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

He says the increase in lanes will be of great help to those using the bridge to cross in either direction.

“It’s important for Laredo to have access on all of the front to different states we have two states that are neighbors with Laredo. It’s important to have these bridges pare in any of the fronts to Mexico,” said Dr. Trevino.

Dr. Trevino adds that some of the renovations will be made to the lanes.

Leaders of the Mexican State of Nuevo Leon have already met with Laredo officials to discuss the next steps.

The changes will take place as soon as both parties come to an agreement.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide
Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Fatal accident reported on Mines Road, police say
Update: Two brothers killed in accident on Mines Road, police say
Laredo Police launch homicide investigation after man dies of stabbing
29-year-old fatally stabbed in west Laredo, police say
KGNS On Your Side: Discreet business operation shut down by the City of Laredo following multiple violations

Latest News

Laredoans speak on Texas law that would prohibit drag shows in Texas
Laredoans speak on Texas law that would prohibit drag shows in Texas
Laredoans speak on Texas law that would prohibit drag shows in Texas
Steve Landin reflects on his time As Laredo’s Acting Police Chief
Acting Police Chief Steve Landin
Steve Landin reflects on his time As Laredo’s Acting Police Chief