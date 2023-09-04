Shop Local
Laredoans speak on Texas law that would prohibit drag shows in Texas

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A recent state bill signed by Governor Greg Abbott would make it a crime for drag queens who perform in front of children, as well as business owners who host these shows.

Just before the bill took effect on Sept. 1, a U.S. District Judge placed a temporary halt on it.

While it remains at a standstill, some locals spoke about the governor’s decision and thoughts about the bill.

Senate Bill 12 will criminalize performers that put on sexually explicit shows in front of children as well as any businesses that host them.

People who violate it, could face a $10,000 fine.

Although the Texas Attorney General’s Office recently said that these performances are obscene and sexually explicit.

Some lawyers for the state attorney general’s office asserted that drag shows are not necessarily expressive conduct.

Local mother Melissa Santos said that she has taken her kids to see the drag shows and out of all the shows she has seen, none of them are sexually explicit.

Santos said, drag performances consist only of men wearing heavy makeup, wigs and long dresses who only lip-sync songs from current top favorite singers.

Santos said the governor should focus on other matters, such as gun control and school safety.

“For me we are all the same so there should be no difference or be wondering what to do in certain places, we are all the same,” said Santos. “The main thing that we parents are asking for is that there is an excellent security for them, which I have been seeing it in the last few days.”

U.S. District Judge David Hittner, who issued the state’s temporary restraining order said that this bill violates the LGBTQ-plus community’s first amendment rights of the country’s constitution; even though this state law is on hold.

Melissa said people across nation should accept drag queens as they do not cause any harm to anyone.

