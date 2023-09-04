Shop Local
Man charged with money launder after authorities find $41K during traffic stop
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A man is facing money laundering charges after authorities find him in possession of large amounts of cash.

The seizure happened on Thursday when deputies with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 27.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Angel Hervey Jimenez.

Deputies searched the vehicle and noticed two small packages wrapped in blue tape and one zip-lock bag that turned out to be holding nearly $41,000 in cash.

Jimenez was arrested for money laundering.

