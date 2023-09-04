Man charged with money launder after authorities find $41K during traffic stop

WEBB COUNTY, TX . (KGNS) - A man is facing money laundering charges after authorities find him in possession of large amounts of cash.

The seizure happened on Thursday when deputies with the Webb County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 27.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Angel Hervey Jimenez.

Deputies searched the vehicle and noticed two small packages wrapped in blue tape and one zip-lock bag that turned out to be holding nearly $41,000 in cash.

Jimenez was arrested for money laundering.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.