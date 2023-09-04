Shop Local
New Texas state law drops ‘tampon tax’

By Lisely Garza
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Texas families will be spared sales tax on menstrual products and some baby supplies.

The state joins the slim majority of states that have nixed similar sales tax.

Before the shift, Texas had classified period products, including pads, tampons, menstrual cups, discs and sponges, as optional or luxury items and applied a 6.25 percent tax.

The new law that went into effect Friday eliminates the sales tax on wound care dressings, adult or baby diapers, baby wipes, baby bottles, feminine hygiene products, maternity clothing, and breast milk pumping products.

Citlali Velazco said she is happy that she no longer has to pay the ‘Tampon tax’.

“I spend about $20 something if not a little more but knowing that now they will be cheaper maybe I can buy more of that product. Usually I can buy only four maybe now I can buy more. I think this is good, it’s perfect,” said Velazco.

According to the legislative budget board, the new law is expected to cost the state just shy of $227 million in general revenue funds through Aug. 31, 2025.

