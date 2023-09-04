Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

The Rolling Stones will release their first studio album in 18 years, ‘Hackney Diamonds’

On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of...
On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of original material in 18 years. Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the legendary rock band will reveal the full details on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at an event in Hackney in East London.(Raph_PH via MGN)
By The Associated Press and MARIA SHERMAN
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The wait is over: The Rolling Stones will soon release new music.

On Monday, the band announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years — since 2005′s “A Bigger Bang.”

Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the band will share details of the release at an event in East London’s Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. EST and 6:30 a.m. PST.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube,” the Rolling Stones shared in a statement.

The announcement of “Hackney Diamonds” follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band’s iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones’ first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide
Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Fatal accident reported on Mines Road, police say
Update: Two brothers killed in accident on Mines Road, police say
Laredo Police launch homicide investigation after man dies of stabbing
29-year-old fatally stabbed in west Laredo, police say
KGNS On Your Side: Discreet business operation shut down by the City of Laredo following multiple violations

Latest News

Undocumented immigrant found hiding in back of semi-truck at Encinal truck stop
Undocumented immigrant found hiding in back of semi-truck at Encinal truck stop
New Texas state law drops ‘tampon tax’
SCAN searching for volunteers to help sexual assault victims
SCAN looking for volunteers for its SASI program
Putin says Russia hasn't refused negotiations over the Ukraine conflict.
Putin says he won’t renew the grain deal until the West meets his demands. The West says it has