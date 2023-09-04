Shop Local
SCAN looking for volunteers for its SASI program

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - SCAN’s SASI program is calling for volunteers to join their mission of preventing sexual violence.

Right now, they are looking for compassionate people who can provide support, crisis intervention, and advocacy for survivors seeking medical attention and forensic medical exams after a sexual assault.

If you are over the age of 18 and would like to get involved, you can call 956-586-7105.

SASI offers free confidential services to survivors and their families in Laredo and Webb County.

