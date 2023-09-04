Steve Landin reflects on his time As Laredo’s Acting Police Chief

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the City of Laredo prepares for a new chief to take office, the acting chief is speaking out about his time in the position and some of the challenges the department is facing.

Acting Police Chief Steven Landin said that he was appointed by City Manager Joseph Neeb to take charge of the department, following the departure of Claudio Trevino.

During his six months as chief, Landin said he had to make some necessary adjustments to improve the members of the command staff and build the community’s trust.

“There were certain officers, chief officers that wouldn’t talk to each other and so obviously that type of environment there trickles down all the way to the patrol officers on the street,” said Landin. “I patrolled a lot, while I was the acting chief, I was out there with the troops and I would hear it from them that they all knew that the second floor was broken and so when I got there, I made some adjustments to the organizational chart to try to improve communication.”

Landin adds that he hopes the department gets a solid police chief who has a vision to make continuous improvements instead of going backwards.

The city is expected to announce the new chief on Tuesday during the city council meeting.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.