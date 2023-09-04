Tecolotes in must win mode Tuesday night

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s officially do or die time for the Tecolotes as they fought off elimination late Sunday night down in Torreon.

Even after jumping out to an early lead, the Tecos victory in game five of their series with Union Laguna didn’t come easy.

Los dos got a pair of runs in the top of the first, only to give one back in the bottom as the teams traded runs early one.

The border team would be up by three going to the bottom of the ninth, only to see Laguna get a pair and have the winning run at the plate but can’t come up with the series clincher.

For los dos, Cade Gotta came back into the lineup driving in a pair while Alonzo Harris and Jake Gatewood both touch home two times each.

That means these two teams will come back north for at least one more game Tuesday night at UniTrade Stadium.

Once again, it’s win or go home mode for the Tecolotes as Union Laguna needs just one more victory over the next two games to move on to the league championship series.

That’s where Puebla is waiting after they locked up their series with Yucatan Sunday night winning that series in five games.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.