Undocumented immigrant found hiding in back of semi-truck at Encinal truck stop
ENCINAL, TX. (KGNS) - A pit stop at a gas station turns into a confrontation for a trucker driver who caught an undocumented migrant in his cab.
Surveillance video shows the moments the altercation broke out on Friday, Sept. 1 at around 11 p.m.
According to the Encinal Police Department, a man identified as a Mexican National Rafael Cabrera Vargas was found behind the cab of the semi allegedly attempting to conceal himself.
The semi driver then tried to stop Vargas when a struggle between the two ensued.
When officers arrived, they found the two men inside the store.
According to authorities, Vargas has a long history of entering the United States illegally.
Vargas was turned over to Border Patrol for processing.
