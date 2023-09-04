Undocumented immigrant found hiding in back of semi-truck at Encinal truck stop

ENCINAL, TX. (KGNS) - A pit stop at a gas station turns into a confrontation for a trucker driver who caught an undocumented migrant in his cab.

Surveillance video shows the moments the altercation broke out on Friday, Sept. 1 at around 11 p.m.

According to the Encinal Police Department, a man identified as a Mexican National Rafael Cabrera Vargas was found behind the cab of the semi allegedly attempting to conceal himself.

The semi driver then tried to stop Vargas when a struggle between the two ensued.

When officers arrived, they found the two men inside the store.

According to authorities, Vargas has a long history of entering the United States illegally.

Vargas was turned over to Border Patrol for processing.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.