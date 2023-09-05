Shop Local
Armed man barricades himself inside central Laredo apartment

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several police officers are called to a central Laredo apartment complex after an armed man barricades himself inside his home.

The incident happened at the 4600 block of McPherson at the Broadacres Apartments at around 1:30 p.m.

Laredo Police, SWAT and the Laredo Fire Department have been called to the scene.

Authorities have set up caution tape around the man’s apartment while negotiators build a rapport with him.

At this time no one has been injured and the situation remains active.

