Armed man barricades himself inside central Laredo apartment
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Several police officers are called to a central Laredo apartment complex after an armed man barricades himself inside his home.
The incident happened at the 4600 block of McPherson at the Broadacres Apartments at around 1:30 p.m.
Laredo Police, SWAT and the Laredo Fire Department have been called to the scene.
Authorities have set up caution tape around the man’s apartment while negotiators build a rapport with him.
At this time no one has been injured and the situation remains active.
