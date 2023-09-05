Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo International Airport sees a boost in air travelers

Laredo International Airport sees a boost in air travelers
Laredo International Airport sees a boost in air travelers(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the summer travel season comes to an end, thousands of airports are reporting a boost in air travelers and that includes the Laredo International Airport.

According to airport director Gilberto Sanchez, in the past couple of months, the facility has seen an increase in asylum seekers who are making their way to sanctuary cities such as Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

Due to the increase in flyers, Sanchez informs frequent flyers that it may be difficult when booking a last-minute trip out of Laredo.

“I will recommend everyone to plan ahead for their travels,” said Sanchez. “We have been getting a lot of migrants in the last couple of months so, I mean although it represents good business for the airport, it might represent a hassle for a passenger that’s trying to fly out from here last minute so I would strongly recommend for you to plan ahead your travels.”

Sanchez reminds frequent flyers that the facility will undergo renovations to the terminal which will include a new roof and escalators.

He assures the community that this will not affect flights or travel plans.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide
Police Arrest Man in Connection to Laredo’s 5th Homicide
Man charged with money launder after authorities find $41K during traffic stop
Man charged with money launder after authorities find $41K during traffic stop
Border Patrol agents shut down stash house, 15 individuals detained
Border Patrol agents shut down stash house, 15 individuals detained
Jonathan Yahir Rodriguez, age 20
Man arrested for street racing on Loop 20, Laredo Police say

Latest News

Texas’ Save Women’s Sports Act takes effect
Texas’ Save Women’s Sports Act takes effect
Texas’ Save Women’s Sports Act takes effect
Texas’ Save Women’s Sports Act takes effect
Aqua Zumba Classes at Laredo International Park
Laredo City Council to announce new Laredo Police Chief
Watch now: Laredo City Council to announce new Laredo Police Chief