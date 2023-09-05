Laredo International Airport sees a boost in air travelers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the summer travel season comes to an end, thousands of airports are reporting a boost in air travelers and that includes the Laredo International Airport.

According to airport director Gilberto Sanchez, in the past couple of months, the facility has seen an increase in asylum seekers who are making their way to sanctuary cities such as Chicago, New York and Los Angeles.

Due to the increase in flyers, Sanchez informs frequent flyers that it may be difficult when booking a last-minute trip out of Laredo.

“I will recommend everyone to plan ahead for their travels,” said Sanchez. “We have been getting a lot of migrants in the last couple of months so, I mean although it represents good business for the airport, it might represent a hassle for a passenger that’s trying to fly out from here last minute so I would strongly recommend for you to plan ahead your travels.”

Sanchez reminds frequent flyers that the facility will undergo renovations to the terminal which will include a new roof and escalators.

He assures the community that this will not affect flights or travel plans.

