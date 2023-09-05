Shop Local
Laredo residents cool off with Aqua Zumba classes

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Labor Day usually marks the unofficial end of summer, but at the city pools, the rhythm of summer marches on.

At North Central Park, Aqua Zumba classes continue to be a big hit for some Laredo residents.

One class this morning looked like they didn’t even break a sweat keeping up with their Zumba instructor at the North Central Park pool.

A few attendees say the classes aren’t just good for the body, but they are also good for the soul.

“It’s not just for women, we have a whole class of women, but it’s just for anybody that wants to have fun. It’s just so much fun, you all, come join us and laugh a little. These women -- all of the women -- are crazy, crazy! So it’s just so much fun. Come and join us!” one attendee told us.

For a fee of $35 a month, that gives you access to those Zumba classes which take place twice a week.

A city representative says the classes are so popular, they sometimes have to put people on a waiting list.

Aqua Zumba classes at North Central Park
Aqua Zumba classes at North Central Park(KGNS)
Zumba Classes at the Inner City Pool
Zumba Classes at the Inner City Pool(KGNS)

