Man arrested for street racing on Loop 20, Laredo Police say

LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - A man is arrested after authorities spotted two cars racing each other on Loop 20 Monday evening.

Laredo Police apprehended Jonathan Yahir Rodriguez, age 20, and charged him with drag racing.

The arrest happened on Monday night at around 10:45 p.m. when officers noticed a 2014 Grey Cadillac vehicle traveling at a high-rate speed with another vehicle.

Police placed a lookout for the vehicle and were able to locate it near Saunders.

Rodriguez was identified as the driver.

He was taken to Webb County Jail and his vehicle was impounded.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.