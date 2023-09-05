Shop Local
Man arrested for street racing on Loop 20, Laredo Police say

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX . (KGNS) - A man is arrested after authorities spotted two cars racing each other on Loop 20 Monday evening.

Laredo Police apprehended Jonathan Yahir Rodriguez, age 20, and charged him with drag racing.

The arrest happened on Monday night at around 10:45 p.m. when officers noticed a 2014 Grey Cadillac vehicle traveling at a high-rate speed with another vehicle.

Police placed a lookout for the vehicle and were able to locate it near Saunders.

Rodriguez was identified as the driver.

He was taken to Webb County Jail and his vehicle was impounded.

