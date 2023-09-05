National Suicide Awareness Month: Eight lives lost locally to suicide this year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Last year, 19 people in our community lost their lives to suicide and so far, we have lost eight lives this year, that’s according to officials in Laredo.

In an effort to help reach out to those people who are struggling with depression or hardships, the City of Laredo and Webb County will hold a proclamation for National Suicide Awareness Month.

The proclamation will start at 10 a.m. with a Walk for Hope around the City of Laredo Health Department.

Julie Bazan, the executive Director with the Area Health Education Center believes that we as a community need to come together to help others during their time of need.

“We care in this community so much that we want to preserve every life, every life is precious and feeling like there’s no way out of a situation or crisis should not be at the top of the list,” said Bazan. “This is something that we can all work with, and the first thing to do is reach out for help. Reaching out for help is not a sign of weakness, reaching out is a sign that you really want to be ok.”

Bazan also reminds people that the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline provides 24-hour assistance to those with mental health issues such as anxiety and depression.

The proclamation will take place on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the Laredo Health Department.

