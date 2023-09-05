New Laredo Police Chief set to be unveiled during city council meeting

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The anticipation is palpable in Laredo as city officials prepare to announce the new leader of the Laredo Police Department. After months of questions, interviews, and deliberations, the city’s police chief position is set to be filled with a critical decision to be unveiled today, Tuesday, September 5, at City Council.

Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb will reveal his top pick for the crucial role of the city’s top cop. This announcement marks the culmination of a comprehensive six-month search process that saw five finalists emerge as potential candidates, with two hailing from out of town and three from the local community.

Despite the rigorous selection process, concerns have been raised by some members of the public and even City Council members who fear that politics might have played a role in the search for Laredo’s next police chief. However, Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino emphasized that the ultimate decision rests with the city manager, and no external influence should interfere with this critical appointment.

Mayor Trevino remarked, “He [Joseph Neeb] has a lot of education and knows how to prioritize. I think his priority would be his job, focusing on selecting someone who will be a tremendous asset to the City of Laredo. The pressure is always there, but being the mature person that he has been, I think he will consider the priorities that are important to Laredoans.”

In addition to the city manager’s decision, public comments will be welcomed and heard during the City Hall meeting, providing an opportunity for community members to voice their thoughts and concerns.

