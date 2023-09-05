New Texas law brings adjustable speed limits to enhance road safety

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new law is set to revolutionize road safety in Texas, as House Bill 1885, recently signed into law, grants the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) the authority to temporarily adjust speed limits on roadways without the need for statewide approval. While supporters tout the potential to save lives, this newfound power comes with certain conditions and challenges.

House Bill 1885 empowers local TxDOT engineers to temporarily modify speed limits for specific portions of a road or highway without seeking approval from the Texas Transportation Commission. This flexibility is particularly valuable in responding to sudden changes in roadway conditions, such as adverse weather or construction activities.

Supporters of the law argue that it has the potential to prevent numerous accidents and fatalities caused by rapidly changing conditions on the road. The new rule allows for the adjustment of speed limits during roadway construction and maintenance and in response to inclement weather conditions like heavy fog, ice, or rain.

Notably, any altered speed limit will be in effect only when posted on signs explicitly notifying drivers of the change. Importantly, it cannot be set lower than 10 miles per hour below the regular speed limit.

The impetus for this legislation stemmed from an alarming increase in fatal accidents attributed to changing weather conditions on Texas roads. To address this pressing issue, the Texas Department of Transportation has initiated the process by conducting a traffic study in the Laredo district.

Raul Leal, a spokesperson for TxDOT, explained that there are numerous decisions to be made before the public can witness these changes in action. Leal stated, “How are we going to post the speed limit? Is it going to be on a permanent sign, a temporary sign, or maybe even a digital sign? It’s still up in the air, but nonetheless, the House Bill is in effect, so TX-DOT has its work cut out for us across the state to come up with those locations where we can continue to save lives by reducing speed limits.”

TX-DOT underscored the critical role that speed plays in accidents, particularly when weather conditions take a turn for the worse or when navigating construction zones. Implementing this change in speed limits will require several months to finalize as traffic studies are conducted and locations are identified where reduced speed limits can enhance road safety.

