Tecolotes look to keep series alive against Laguna

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s time to go big or go home for the Tecolotes of Los dos Laredos as they look to keep their season alive in game six of their north division championship series.

For the first time this post season, the Tecos find themselves in a hole.

Los dos Laredo’s need to win against Laguna on Tuesday night in order to advance to the next round.

Laguna is trying to end the series with a win while the Tecos are looking to extend the series to Wednesday.

