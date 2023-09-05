Texas’ Save Women’s Sports Act takes effect

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a contentious move that has sparked debate across the Lone Star State, the “Save Women’s Sports Act” or Senate Bill 15 has officially gone into effect, aiming to safeguard the integrity of women’s sports in Texas by restricting biological men from competing against female athletes at colleges and universities across the state.

While the legislation prohibits biological men from participating in women’s sports, it carves out an exception: biological women may join male sports teams if no equivalent female squad exists. The scope of this legislation is limited to NCAA athletes and does not extend to intramural or club sports.

Vanessa Reed, a student at Texas A&M International University (TAMIU), expressed her opposition to the law, asserting that it is fundamentally unfair to restrict individuals based on their gender identity. She argued that all students should have the opportunity to participate in the sport of their choice, regardless of their gender identity.

“We have different categories in which you can play. We have a big popular one co-rec, and it includes women and men so that you can play both,” Reed explained. “We have multiple sports like football, volleyball, and softball where both men and women can play and have fun.”

While Reed’s sentiments align with those who believe that all students should have equal access to sports, supporters contend that it addresses a pressing issue—ensuring fair competition in women’s sports. They argue that allowing biological men to compete against women could provide an unfair advantage due to physiological differences in strength and endurance.

The debate over the Save Women’s Sports Act has been polarizing, with proponents asserting it is a necessary step to protect female athletes, and critics denouncing it as discriminatory against the LGBTQI+ community.

