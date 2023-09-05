Watch now: Laredo City Council to announce new Laredo Police Chief

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo City Council is meeting on Tuesday to discuss several agenda items including who will take the helm of the Laredo Police Department.

Andy Harvey, Tom Whitten, Manuel Maciel, Ricardo Gonzalez, and Miguel Rodriguez are all in the running for the police chief position.

Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb is expected to name the candidate.

