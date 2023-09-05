Webb CISD complies with Texas House Bill 3

Shop Local
By Lisely Garza
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - The Webb Consolidated Independent School District is complying with a new law that went into effect last Friday.

The Texas law mandates that every one of the state’s nearly 9,000 school campuses must have at least one armed guard in place.

Doctor H.H. Garza, the superintendent for Webb CISD confirmed that they have two officers on duty between the three schools.

Oilton Elementary has one officer on duty at all times on the campus.

Doctor Garza said Bruni Middle School and high school share an officer between the two campuses.

The campuses are close enough that one officer being on duty is enough.

He shares state officials approved the plan once it was submitted.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

