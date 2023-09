LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A three-vehicle collision is reported on the northbound lane of I-35 Wednesday morning.

According to Laredo Police, the accident happened at around 9 a.m. near 9020 I-35.

As a result, Laredo Police have closed off Exit 4B and on ramp on International.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

