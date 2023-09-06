City of Laredo, Webb County come together to proclaim September as Suicide Awareness Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This month, city and county residents are being reminded that they always have somewhere to turn to.

Earlier today city and county officials joined forces to help proclaim September as Suicide Awareness Month.

The proclamation aims to bring attention to suicide and its impact on Laredo and Webb County residents.

Part of today’s ceremony was to make it easier to reach out for help.

City of Laredo Health Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain, “Nobody is alone in times of crisis and that breaking the stigma associated with talking about your mental health should be non-existent. We should be able to talk about our mental health. We should be able to talk and communicate that with our partners, our significant others, our family, our friends, and if you don’t have anybody in your life, there’s always someone available.”

Some resources available are:

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, local nonprofit PILLAR, the Laredo Health Department, and Border Region Behavioral Health Center, just to name a few.

The City Health Department says you can call (956) 795-4900 for more information.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.