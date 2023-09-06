Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

City of Laredo, Webb County come together to proclaim September as Suicide Awareness Month

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This month, city and county residents are being reminded that they always have somewhere to turn to.

Earlier today city and county officials joined forces to help proclaim September as Suicide Awareness Month.

The proclamation aims to bring attention to suicide and its impact on Laredo and Webb County residents.

Part of today’s ceremony was to make it easier to reach out for help.

City of Laredo Health Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain, “Nobody is alone in times of crisis and that breaking the stigma associated with talking about your mental health should be non-existent. We should be able to talk about our mental health. We should be able to talk and communicate that with our partners, our significant others, our family, our friends, and if you don’t have anybody in your life, there’s always someone available.”

Some resources available are:

The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, local nonprofit PILLAR, the Laredo Health Department, and Border Region Behavioral Health Center, just to name a few.

The City Health Department says you can call (956) 795-4900 for more information.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed man barricades himself inside central Laredo apartment
Update: Man detained after barricading himself inside central Laredo apartment
Jonathan Yahir Rodriguez, age 20
Man arrested for street racing on Loop 20, Laredo Police say
City Council rejects city manager’s recommendation, selects Miguel Rodriguez as police chief
City Council rejects city manager’s recommendation, selects Miguel Rodriguez as police chief
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Car accident generic
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35

Latest News

Laredo Chief of Police shares vision on first day on the job
New Laredo Chief of Police shares vision for tenure as top cop
City of Laredo, Webb County come together for Suicide Awareness Month
City of Laredo and Webb County highlight suicide prevention resources
Laredo City Council selects new Laredo Police Chief
Laredo Chief of Police shares vision on first day on the job
Chief Rodriguez shares vision for Laredo Police Department