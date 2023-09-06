Council rejects Laredo City Manager’s recommendation; Rodriguez named LPD Chief

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After five hours into Tuesday night’s city council meeting, a Laredo Police Chief is named.

Miguel Rodriguez is now the new chief of the police department; however, Laredo City Manager had recommended Andy Harvey as his first choice.

The motion for Harvey failed with a five to three vote. Those voting for him were Dr. Tyler King, Alyssa Cigarroa and Melissa Cigarroa.

Those voting against were Gilbert Gonzalez, Daisy Campos Rodriguez, Alberto Torres, Ruben Gutierrez and Vanessa Perez

After the failed vote, the city manager offered his second choice, Miguel Rodriguez.

After much discussion on the disappointment of the process by which city council was appointing the police chief and not the city manager, the motion was voted on and passed.

Miguel Rodriguez has served the Laredo Police Department in numerous capacities and is currently an Assistant Chief of Police.

He began his service in the City in 1999 as a Patrol Officer, and following that, his roles included Crime Scene Investigator, Special Investigations Detective, Patrol Sergeant, Sergeant-Auto Theft Task Force, Lieutenant, and Deputy Chief of Police.

Miguel is the current State of Texas Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority Board Chair, and he earned his Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Texas A&M International University.

