Councilmembers weigh in on selection of Laredo Police Chief

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After several hours, a new police chief is chosen to take the helm of the Laredo Police Department; however, the current chief was not the first choice on the city manager’s recommendation list.

Roughly 30 minutes before Miguel Rodriguez Jr. was chosen as the new Laredo Police Chief, Laredo City Manager Joseph Neeb gave his first recommendation.

“I would like to put forward the name of Andrew Harvey as Laredo’s next police chief,” said Neeb.

The first recommendation was then questioned by city council.

“Mr. Harvey, to me, and reading he had a lot of instability I don’t think he’s even working right now,” said Councilmember Gilbert Gonzalez.

However, that recommendation to confirm Harvey failed the council’s vote.

Three councilmembers were in favor of Harvey; meanwhile five were against.

Those in favor of Harvey expressed their disappointment of council for not going with the city manager’s first recommendation.

“The council has failed in showing our city manager our support,” said Melissa Cigarroa.

A familiar name was brought up as the second option.

Neeb then mentioned Miguel Rodriguez Jr. as his second choice.

Coming up on KGNS News, we hear more from city council members about this decision.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.