Fate falls short for Tecolotes following loss to Laguna

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was go big or go home for the Tecolotes Tuesday night in their series with Union Laguna in a game that literally went down to the final pitch.

Los dos Laredos would fall behind one nothing in the second inning only to get that run back in the bottom of the inning.

The Tecos would give up a run in the sixth inning and then another in the ninth to fall behind three to one.

All night the offense had several chances to score but came up short.

They would cut the lead to a single run into the bottom of the ninth and it looked like Cade Gotta added a solo home run that would have tied the game at three.

Instead, the ball hit off the very top of the wall but it still put the Tecos lead off man on third with a triple.

In a bizarre play, Gotta tried to steal home with two away and would be tagged for the final out of the game and ending the Tecos’ season.

Union Laguna would advance onto the Mexican League Championship Series as they will face Puebla.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.