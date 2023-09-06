Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Fate falls short for Tecolotes following loss to Laguna

By Ryan Bailey
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was go big or go home for the Tecolotes Tuesday night in their series with Union Laguna in a game that literally went down to the final pitch.

Los dos Laredos would fall behind one nothing in the second inning only to get that run back in the bottom of the inning.

The Tecos would give up a run in the sixth inning and then another in the ninth to fall behind three to one.

All night the offense had several chances to score but came up short.

They would cut the lead to a single run into the bottom of the ninth and it looked like Cade Gotta added a solo home run that would have tied the game at three.

Instead, the ball hit off the very top of the wall but it still put the Tecos lead off man on third with a triple.

In a bizarre play, Gotta tried to steal home with two away and would be tagged for the final out of the game and ending the Tecos’ season.

Union Laguna would advance onto the Mexican League Championship Series as they will face Puebla.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed man barricades himself inside central Laredo apartment
Update: Man detained after barricading himself inside central Laredo apartment
Jonathan Yahir Rodriguez, age 20
Man arrested for street racing on Loop 20, Laredo Police say
When will the City of Laredo find its permanent police chief?
City Council rejects city manager’s recommendation, selects Miguel Rodriguez as police chief
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Laredo City Council to announce new Laredo Police Chief
Watch now: Laredo City Council to announce new Laredo Police Chief

Latest News

6a newscast recording
Fate falls short for Tecolotes following loss to Laguna
Tecolotes look to keep series alive against Laguna
Tecolotes look to keep series alive against Laguna
Tecolotes aim to keep series alive against Laguna
Tecolotes in must win mode Tuesday night
Tecolotes in must win mode Tuesday night