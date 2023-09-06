Shop Local
Fire crews report to apartment complex in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A fire is reported at an apartment complex near Haynes/ W. Mason Lane.

Several fire units were seen at the complex. According to witnesses on the scene, no evacuations were reported but houses were full of smoke.

The fire is thought to have started around noon today, and it’s believed the fire came from an AC unit.

No word on injuries as of the moment.

