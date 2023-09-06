Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo City Council and AEP discuss lack of transformers

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, officials asked AEP to take action on the lack of transformers in the city.

One council member said there’s not enough for a growing city.

Transformers are a critically important piece of equipment for delivering electricity.

During the meeting, AEP representatives responded to the shortage concerns.

Officials say there are several factors that go into why there are not enough transformers, such as the fast-growing population, city development and supply chain issues.

Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez said AEP Texas is working with the city to do what they can.

“I seek to find out where the break is that’s where my main concern is where the break is between AEP and the manufacturer is from these transformers and why they are not coming to the City of Laredo,” said Gutierrez. “So there’s a break in between the manufacture, AEP and the City of Laredo, if there’s a three breaks then we need to try and fix them and we need to come with a remedy very quickly,” said Gutierrez.

Also during the presentation, AEP said it’s currently working with Mexican supply chains to bring more transformers to the city.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed man barricades himself inside central Laredo apartment
Update: Man detained after barricading himself inside central Laredo apartment
Jonathan Yahir Rodriguez, age 20
Man arrested for street racing on Loop 20, Laredo Police say
City Council rejects city manager’s recommendation, selects Miguel Rodriguez as police chief
City Council rejects city manager’s recommendation, selects Miguel Rodriguez as police chief
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Laredo City Council to announce new Laredo Police Chief
Watch now: Laredo City Council to announce new Laredo Police Chief

Latest News

File photo: Laredo College
Laredo College Continuing Education program offering real estate courses
10p newscast recording
New Texas law brings adjustable speed limits to enhance road safety
Council rejects Laredo City Manager’s recommendation; Rodriguez named LPD Chief
Council rejects Laredo City Manager’s recommendation; Rodriguez named LPD Chief
Car accident generic
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35