Laredo City Council and AEP discuss lack of transformers

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - During Tuesday night’s city council meeting, officials asked AEP to take action on the lack of transformers in the city.

One council member said there’s not enough for a growing city.

Transformers are a critically important piece of equipment for delivering electricity.

During the meeting, AEP representatives responded to the shortage concerns.

Officials say there are several factors that go into why there are not enough transformers, such as the fast-growing population, city development and supply chain issues.

Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez said AEP Texas is working with the city to do what they can.

“I seek to find out where the break is that’s where my main concern is where the break is between AEP and the manufacturer is from these transformers and why they are not coming to the City of Laredo,” said Gutierrez. “So there’s a break in between the manufacture, AEP and the City of Laredo, if there’s a three breaks then we need to try and fix them and we need to come with a remedy very quickly,” said Gutierrez.

Also during the presentation, AEP said it’s currently working with Mexican supply chains to bring more transformers to the city.

