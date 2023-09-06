Shop Local
Laredo City Manager recommends Andy Harvey as police chief

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After several months of being without a permanent police chief, Laredo City Manager has recommended Andy Harvey to fill the position.

Harvey has led multiple police departments in Texas, including the cities of Palestine, Ennis, and most recently, Pharr. Prior to this, he served in numerous roles in the Dallas Police Department, as Major, Lieutenant, and Sergeant, overseeing media relations, community engagement, patrol, property crimes, and personnel during his two decades of service to the department.

Neeb’s second recommendation was Miguel Rodriguez.

Acting Police Chief Steven Landin was appointed by City Manager Joseph Neeb to take charge of the department, following the departure of Claudio Trevino back in February.

Landin said he would remain acting chief until the process has been completed.

