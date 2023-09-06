Shop Local
Laredo College Continuing Education program offering real estate courses

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - While school is in session for both high school and college students, Laredo College is inviting the community to take advantage of its continuing education courses.

Whether you are looking to learn more about computer technology, health, safety and even CDL, Laredo College has a list of courses to choose from.

One of the newest additions is the Texas Real Estate program where students will be able to learn what it takes to become a real estate sales agent.

If you would like to get involved, it’s not too late to register; for more information click here.

