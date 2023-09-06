Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo College issues alert regarding intruder on campus

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College has issued an alert to its faculty and students following a report received from the Laredo Police Department concerning an unidentified individual on their main campus. The alert says the subject in question was described as a white male wearing a gray shirt over gray shorts, and the alert indicated that the individual was believed to be armed.

While there is no active shooter situation according to the college’s president, Dr. Minita Ramirez, law enforcement presence has been increased on the campus as a precaution. In response to the situation, the college initiated a lockdown. Students and staff are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities as the situation develops.

UPDATE 3:15 P.M.: College President Dr. Minita Ramirez has confirmed that several buildings have been cleared, and students are being allowed to leave the campus building by building. However, for students who are not currently on campus, authorities are urging them not to go to the campus as a precautionary measure. Law enforcement agencies are working to ensure the entire campus is secure, and at this time, no armed individual has been located.

Classes at Laredo College have been canceled until further notice as authorities work to resolve the situation.

Laredo College will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to gather additional information and provide updates to the campus community as necessary.

UPDATE 3:20 P.M.: Laredo College released the following press release:

Laredo College has been in direct communication with the Laredo Police Department after a report that a possible armed white male wearing a gray shirt over gray shorts had ran into the Laredo College Ft. McIntosh Campus.

According to law enforcement, there is no active threat at this moment. Regardless, Laredo College is erring on the side of caution and continues to maintain constant vigilance regarding this matter.

Our Laredo College Campus Police Department is currently working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the suspect while ensuring that the students, staff and faculty are protected and informed of any updates regarding this developing situation.

The public is advised to avoid visiting the campus and report any suspicious activity to (956) 721-5303. This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue cooperating with the authorities to safeguard the wellbeing of our community.

UPDATE 3:25 P.M.: The Laredo Police Department has announced that the campus was cleared around 3:20 p.m., but witnesses at the scene say law enforcement is still conducting sweeps. The entrance to the campus remains blocked off, diverting traffic. Police have advised individuals who are waiting to get picked up to exit the campus by walking over the Washington Street bridge.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armed man barricades himself inside central Laredo apartment
Update: Man detained after barricading himself inside central Laredo apartment
Jonathan Yahir Rodriguez, age 20
Man arrested for street racing on Loop 20, Laredo Police say
City Council rejects city manager’s recommendation, selects Miguel Rodriguez as police chief
City Council rejects city manager’s recommendation, selects Miguel Rodriguez as police chief
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Family member of brothers killed in Mines Road accident speaks out
Car accident generic
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35

Latest News

Laredo Police called out to Laredo College
Laredo Police called out to Laredo College
Central Laredo apartment fire
Fire crews report to apartment complex in central Laredo
Central Laredo apartment fire
Central Laredo apartment fire
Laredo City Council and AEP discuss lack of transformers
Laredo City Council and AEP discuss lack of transformers