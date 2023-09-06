Laredo College issues alert regarding intruder on campus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College has issued an alert to its faculty and students following a report received from the Laredo Police Department concerning an unidentified individual on their main campus. The alert says the subject in question was described as a white male wearing a gray shirt over gray shorts, and the alert indicated that the individual was believed to be armed.

While there is no active shooter situation according to the college’s president, Dr. Minita Ramirez, law enforcement presence has been increased on the campus as a precaution. In response to the situation, the college initiated a lockdown. Students and staff are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to authorities as the situation develops.

UPDATE 3:15 P.M.: College President Dr. Minita Ramirez has confirmed that several buildings have been cleared, and students are being allowed to leave the campus building by building. However, for students who are not currently on campus, authorities are urging them not to go to the campus as a precautionary measure. Law enforcement agencies are working to ensure the entire campus is secure, and at this time, no armed individual has been located.

Classes at Laredo College have been canceled until further notice as authorities work to resolve the situation.

Laredo College will continue to work closely with local law enforcement to gather additional information and provide updates to the campus community as necessary.

UPDATE 3:20 P.M.: Laredo College released the following press release:

Laredo College has been in direct communication with the Laredo Police Department after a report that a possible armed white male wearing a gray shirt over gray shorts had ran into the Laredo College Ft. McIntosh Campus.

According to law enforcement, there is no active threat at this moment. Regardless, Laredo College is erring on the side of caution and continues to maintain constant vigilance regarding this matter.

Our Laredo College Campus Police Department is currently working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies to locate and apprehend the suspect while ensuring that the students, staff and faculty are protected and informed of any updates regarding this developing situation.

The public is advised to avoid visiting the campus and report any suspicious activity to (956) 721-5303. This is an ongoing investigation and we will continue cooperating with the authorities to safeguard the wellbeing of our community.

UPDATE 3:25 P.M.: The Laredo Police Department has announced that the campus was cleared around 3:20 p.m., but witnesses at the scene say law enforcement is still conducting sweeps. The entrance to the campus remains blocked off, diverting traffic. Police have advised individuals who are waiting to get picked up to exit the campus by walking over the Washington Street bridge.

