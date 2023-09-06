Shop Local
Laredo police resolve apartment complex standoff without incident

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police have provided an update 24 hours after an incident unfolded at an apartment complex, where a 38-year-old man had barricaded himself. The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 5, in the 4600 block of McPherson Road, shortly after 1:30 p.m.

Authorities have reported that during the incident, the man was believed to be going through a severe emotional crisis, which led to his actions. In an effort to resolve the situation peacefully, authorities were able to de-escalate the standoff with only a handful of immediate neighbors being evacuated from the area.

Ultimately, the man was taken into custody by law enforcement officials. Investigator Joe Baeza from the Laredo Police Department provided insight into the process following such incidents, saying, “During the emergency detentions, they’re usually evaluated, then they’re given options, whether it’s medication or therapy to address the issue he is currently facing. There’s a lot of protection with HIPAA, so we can’t provide specific details. However, it’s an essential step.”

Baeza further explained the importance of having a mental health unit within the police department, emphasizing their availability for responding to crises involving individuals experiencing emotional distress. These units are designed to handle daily callouts and provide the necessary support to those in need.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and authorities confirmed that no firearms were found at the scene. It has been revealed that a concerned family member initiated the initial call to report the situation to the authorities.

