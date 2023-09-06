Shop Local
Laredo Public Library invites youth to Teen Program(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Public Library is inviting community youth to take part in program that aims to teach teens about responsibility.

This Thursday, the Bruni Plaza Branch Library will hold its Teen program from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Students from fifth grade all the way to 12th grade will have an opportunity to earn community service hours while meeting new friends, building social skills and learn about responsibility.

Registration is now available on the City of Laredo Library website.

