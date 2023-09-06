Laredo unites to declare September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo community is taking a stand in the battle against childhood cancer as it officially proclaims September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. During a ceremony, residents and leaders came together to demonstrate unwavering support for the courageous children confronting this devastating disease.

The ceremony featured Betsy Sanchez, Vice President of “Smiles from Heaven,” who shared her family’s profoundly personal journey through the challenges of childhood cancer. Their daughter, Bella, battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia but lost her fight against the illness. It was Bella’s journey that inspired Betsy and her family to establish “Smiles from Heaven” with a mission to provide assistance to families facing the tremendous challenges of pediatric cancer.

Betsy Sanchez expressed the difficulties of witnessing a child’s daily fight for a better childhood, saying, “It’s really hard to have to go through it, seeing your child fight for their life every single day. To experience that is very hard for families to be affected by it and see our community be affected by it. It gives us motivation to keep fighting for them.”

According to data from the American Association for Cancer Research, there has been a 70% reduction in the cancer death rate among children over the past four decades. Despite advances, thousands of young lives are still deeply affected by these life-threatening diseases.

