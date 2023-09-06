LISD proclaims September as Attendance Awareness Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Every day a student spends in school presents a valuable opportunity for learning and building relationships, and the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) says they are committed to ensuring that every student has the chance to thrive academically, emotionally, and socially. With this mission in mind, LISD has officially proclaimed the month of September as Attendance Awareness Month.

During a ceremony held on Tuesday morning, September 5, LISD faculty and students gathered to support daily student attendance. With nearly 21,000 students currently enrolled in its 30 schools, LISD proudly maintains a daily student attendance rate that averages 95%.

Flor Ayala, LISD’s Assistant Superintendent for Finance, Business Services, and Accountability, underscored the district’s dedication to student safety and well-being. She stated, “We want to let the parents and the students know that we continue cleaning and sanitizing our classrooms to provide a safe environment. Additionally, we are committed to ensuring safety through measures like camera surveillance and physical security.”

Burger King has joined the efforts to bolster the district’s attendance awareness campaign. The fast-food chain has introduced a Perfect Attendance King and Queen Recognition Program, which will be implemented monthly at every LISD campus. This program aims to celebrate and honor students with perfect attendance, encouraging regular school attendance and reinforcing its importance.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.