More Heat, Still Dry

By Richard Berler
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A Fall-like, cooler airmass is passing by, mainly to the north of Texas, leaving us, and most of Texas in a hot airmass with little chance for rain. The bottom of the atmosphere will be on the humid side with a shallow layer of gulf humidity. Just above will be dry, very warm air. The cap of warm dry air prevents the cumulus that form at the top of the gulf humidity from growing tall where we could have showers. There are hints of a deeper layer of gulf moisture that could bring shower chances next week.

