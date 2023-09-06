Shop Local
New Laredo Chief of Police shares vision for tenure as top cop

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Despite how he got there, it was Chief Rodriguez’s first day on the job.

The new police chief says he previewed his vision for the department in the 27 slides he presented to city council.

Those plans include a focus on technology and an internal affairs restructuring.

Rodriguez mentioned he will add a unit for audits, saying it’s time for the Laredo Police Department to start policing themselves.

Even though he might not have been the pick from the start, Rodriguez says he has big plans for the city.

“I was the second first pick and at this point I am here to move the department forward,” new Laredo Chief of Police Miguel Rodriguez, Jr. said. “I’m happy they chose to go with the vision I had, and again, for us, it’s back to basics. Going back to the neighborhoods, going back to community engagement, and being a little more aggressive and making sure we connect a lot more.”

Rodriguez also added he is grateful and honored for the opportunity

