City of Laredo announces first marathon

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - With cooler fall temperatures right around the corner, the city is inviting the community to pound the streets of Laredo during its first full marathon.

On Thursday morning, the City of Laredo announced the details of its first ever Laredo Marathon that’s set to take place November 5.

The run is expected to start at UniTrade Stadium and end at the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo.

Laredo Parks Director JJ Gomez said this is a great opportunity for local runners who might one day want to take part in marathons in bigger cities.

“This marathon as a matter of fact also qualifies you, depending on your time for the run qualifies you to run in the Boston Marathon which is, that’s the Super Bowl of marathons,” said Gomez. “We’re going to get a lot of people from all over the area, all over from Mexico and all over the Texas, probably from all over across the state, the nation so they can come and qualify for the Boston Marathon so it’s not just any little race, it’s a big race that we’re excited to host for the first time.”

JJ Gomez encourages the community to reach out if they would like to get involved in the event.

There will be a $2,500 cash prize for the top timed overall male and female and medals will be given to the top three in each division as well as participation medals.

Early registration is $80, for more information on how to sign up click here.

