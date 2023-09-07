Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a significant legal development that has stirred controversy and ignited a heated political debate, a federal judge has issued an order requiring the state of Texas to remove existing floating barriers from the Rio Grande.

Congressman Henry Cuellar has suggested that Congress had anticipated this ruling and Governor Abbott’s vow to appeal it all the way to the Supreme Court. Cuellar did not mince words, characterizing the entire episode as a “publicity stunt.” He drew an intriguing analogy to emphasize his point, comparing the placement of these buoys along the river to “putting a post-it note in the middle of a football.”

Cuellar has called for increased cooperation between the federal, state, and local authorities. He stated, “All I ask is that the governor work with the Border Patrol, with CBP, local governments. Imagine what would happen if the federal, state, and local governments were working together. That would provide better security for our communities, for the state, and our nation.”

The federal judge’s ruling left no room for ambiguity, emphasizing that Governor Abbott needed permission to install the barriers, as required by law. Furthermore, the judge has ordered Texas to dismantle the existing barriers at its own expense, with a deadline set for September 15th.

