Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Laredo College and police review lockdown response

By Alex Cano
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a tense situation that gripped Laredo College for nearly five hours, federal, Webb County, and Laredo police swarmed the campus on Wednesday, September 6, in response to a tip regarding a potentially armed individual near the college grounds. The incident prompted the college administration and law enforcement agencies to jointly address the protocols in place for handling such threats.

The dramatic turn of events began when Laredo Police received a tip in the Wednesday afternoon hours. The caller informed authorities of a man sighted near the bridge adjacent to Laredo College, reportedly carrying a knife. In response to this information, the police notified Laredo College’s campus police, leading to a lockdown.

Laredo Police Department spokesman Joe Baeza stated, “No one was located matching the description of this person. We don’t have anyone detained, and the person wasn’t allegedly armed with a firearm.”

Following the incident, authorities are conducting a comprehensive review of the response and protocols to determine if any changes are necessary. Baeza further commented, “In any of these processes, we always learn from all these scenarios. We have a planned post-meet on how the response was done.”

Dr. Minita Ramirez, President of Laredo College, emphasized the college’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its students and staff. She stated, “We took all precautions; we took the threat seriously.” Dr. Ramirez revealed that the institution had been actively preparing for such situations, with regular training sessions for employees. “Every month they do some sort of training for our employees. This summer we did an entire emergency management session for our employees. It was a week-long training, with three days of intensive intense emergency management training for staff.”

In addition to these preparations, Laredo College encourages its students and staff to download the Campus Shield app—an automated system that disseminates messages, news, and alerts in case of emergencies.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo Police called out to Laredo College
Update: Laredo College cleared by police following intruder alert
Car accident generic
Accident reported on northbound lane of I-35
City Council rejects city manager’s recommendation, selects Miguel Rodriguez as police chief
City Council rejects city manager’s recommendation, selects Miguel Rodriguez as police chief
Council rejects Laredo City Manager’s recommendation; Rodriguez named LPD Chief
Council rejects Laredo City Manager’s recommendation; Rodriguez named LPD Chief
Central Laredo apartment fire
Fire crews report to apartment complex in central Laredo

Latest News

Over $12 million dollars going to Webb County Head Start Program
Over $12 million dollars going to Webb County Head Start Program
Laredo’s ‘Stronger Together’ unveils breast cancer walk
Laredo’s ‘Stronger Together’ unveils breast cancer walk
Laredo’s ‘Stronger Together’ unveils breast cancer walk
Laredo’s ‘Stronger Together’ unveils breast cancer walk
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate
Congressman Cuellar slams river barriers as a ‘publicity stunt’ amid border debate