Laredo College and police review lockdown response

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - In a tense situation that gripped Laredo College for nearly five hours, federal, Webb County, and Laredo police swarmed the campus on Wednesday, September 6, in response to a tip regarding a potentially armed individual near the college grounds. The incident prompted the college administration and law enforcement agencies to jointly address the protocols in place for handling such threats.

The dramatic turn of events began when Laredo Police received a tip in the Wednesday afternoon hours. The caller informed authorities of a man sighted near the bridge adjacent to Laredo College, reportedly carrying a knife. In response to this information, the police notified Laredo College’s campus police, leading to a lockdown.

Laredo Police Department spokesman Joe Baeza stated, “No one was located matching the description of this person. We don’t have anyone detained, and the person wasn’t allegedly armed with a firearm.”

Following the incident, authorities are conducting a comprehensive review of the response and protocols to determine if any changes are necessary. Baeza further commented, “In any of these processes, we always learn from all these scenarios. We have a planned post-meet on how the response was done.”

Dr. Minita Ramirez, President of Laredo College, emphasized the college’s commitment to ensuring the safety of its students and staff. She stated, “We took all precautions; we took the threat seriously.” Dr. Ramirez revealed that the institution had been actively preparing for such situations, with regular training sessions for employees. “Every month they do some sort of training for our employees. This summer we did an entire emergency management session for our employees. It was a week-long training, with three days of intensive intense emergency management training for staff.”

In addition to these preparations, Laredo College encourages its students and staff to download the Campus Shield app—an automated system that disseminates messages, news, and alerts in case of emergencies.

