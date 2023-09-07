Shop Local
Laredo police: Man with prior convictions wanted for burglary of vehicle, snatching purse

By KGNS Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo police have placed 28-year-old Hector Javier Villarreal Jr. at the top of their most-wanted list this week. Villarreal is wanted in connection with a pending felony arrest warrant for burglary of a vehicle with two or more previous convictions and two misdemeanor arrest warrants for theft of property and theft of property purse snatching.

The search for Villarreal began after an incident on August 4, when Laredo Police responded to a call at Vantage Bank, located in the 4800 block of San Dario Avenue. Upon arrival, officers met with a victim who reported that her coworker mentioned someone was inside her vehicle and had stolen her bag. Surveillance footage proved crucial in identifying Villarreal as the prime suspect in the case.

If you have information related to this case, you can contact the Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

