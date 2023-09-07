Laredo’s ‘Stronger Together’ unveils breast cancer walk

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - In an unwavering commitment to battling breast cancer in Webb County, the “Stronger Together” foundation is persisting in its mission to assist patients in their fight against the disease. Founded by Raul Reyes, inspired by his mother’s breast cancer diagnosis in 2016, the nonprofit organization aims to raise funds for those affected by breast cancer.

On Thursday, September 7, the foundation announced this year’s walk theme, “Steps Forward,” which is scheduled for October 28.

One of the key initiatives highlighted by Reyes is the foundation’s goal to acquire a van that would offer transportation services to patients attending chemotherapy sessions. Reyes stated, “The goal of the foundation is ultimately being able to purchase a mobile unit that will have the screening technology to provide free mammography services and send those to the healthcare providers instantly, free of charge within the entire Webb County community.”

For those interested in participating in the upcoming walk or seeking more information about the “Stronger Together” foundation, inquiries can be directed to stbcfoundation@gmail.com.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.