Medical emergency at Martin High School draws first responders

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A medical emergency unfolded at Martin High School on Thursday afternoon, September 7, prompting the response of multiple first responders, according to school officials. The incident, which occurred during an event at the school, required immediate medical attention for a staff member.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported a significant presence of first responders outside the campus. An ambulance was observed transporting the individual in need of medical care, though no additional information has been disclosed at this time regarding the nature of the incident or the condition of the employee.

The precise details surrounding the incident remain undisclosed, as school officials have yet to provide further information.

